(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Two St. Joseph teens were seriously hurt after they were hit by a car Tuesday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 16 and 17-year-old were walking across Route MM south of Faucett around 10:00 p.m. when they were struck by a Buick Enclave.

Both teens suffered serious injuries and were life-flighted to the hospital.

The driver was not hurt.