2-year-old child killed, 2 others shot in shooting in midtown St. Joseph

A 2-year-old child has died following a drive-by shooting near 20th and Messanie in St. Joseph Sunday, according to St. Joseph police.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 9:38 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 2-year-old child has died following a drive-by shooting near 20th and Messanie in St. Joseph Sunday, according to St. Joseph police.

Police were called out to the area shortly after 3:30 p.m. where the child along with a woman and a man were shot.

The child victim, a 2-year-old girl, later died at the hospital.

Police have not released the identities of the victims.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. She is now listed in stable condition. Police said a third victim, a man, was treated and released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made in the shooting incident and no information about a suspect has been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the St. Joseph Police Department at (816) 271-4777 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 238-TIPS.

Storm chances return Monday and increase into Monday night for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
