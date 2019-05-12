Clear

2-year-old child taken to hospital after being hit by car

A two-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car in St. Joseph Sunday evening.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 8:36 PM
Updated: May. 12, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The accident happening at S. 14th St. and Charles St. at around 7:00 p.m.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the girl was taken to the hospital for minor injuries with no apparent major injuries.

Officers believe the incident appears to have been an accident. Witnesses told police that the child ran out in front of the vehicle and that the driver stopped as quickly as possible. 

"It's very unfortunate thing where a 2-year-old is quicker than everybody else and ran out from behind another vehicle," John Foster with the St. Joseph Police Department said. "So the driver just stopped as soon as she saw something run out in the road. And great reflexes saved the day."

No citations were given to the driver.

