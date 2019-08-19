20-year-old charged after allegedly threatening to shoot people at Applebee's

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 20-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged with making a terrorist threat after allegedly threatening to shoot patrons at a restaurant.
According to court documents, Jordan Millard, also threatened to cut an employee's throat at Applebee's on Frederick Avenue on Saturday night. According to a probable cause statement, officers said Millard "called the victim while at work and made threats to come to Applebee's and shoot everyone inside."
Millard then allegedly threatened to cut the employee's throat from ear-to-ear and told the victim he would be there when he got off work.
Millard is being held on a $5,000 bond and will be in court on Tuesday.
