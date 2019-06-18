(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Andrew County early Tuesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol's crash reports shows that the man, Macray Brooks, was driving a 2018 Polaris Ranger south on county road 156 when it travelled off the east side of the road. Brooks was able to get the vehicle back on the road but it overturned and skidded off the east side of the roadway.
Brooks was transported to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance with serious injuries.
The crash happened just after 1:00 a.m.
Related Content
- 20-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Andrew County
- Teen Seriously Injured in Andrew County Crash
- Savannah man seriously injured in Andrew County crash
- 72-year-old Amazonia man injured in Andrew County crash
- 10-year-old boy seriously injured in ATV crash in Gentry County
- 14-Year-Old Hit by ATV
- MoDOT Truck Overturns in Andrew County
- Family Disturbance Turns Violent in Andrew County
- Andrew County K9 dies following surgery
- Pattonsburg Man Killed in ATV Accident
Scroll for more content...