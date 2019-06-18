Clear

20-year-old seriously injured in ATV crash in Andrew County

A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Andrew County early Tuesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 9:02 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A 20-year-old man was seriously injured in an ATV crash in Andrew County early Tuesday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol's crash reports shows that the man, Macray Brooks, was driving a 2018 Polaris Ranger south on county road 156 when it travelled off the east side of the road. Brooks was able to get the vehicle back on the road but it overturned and skidded off the east side of the roadway.

Brooks was transported to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance with serious injuries.

The crash happened just after 1:00 a.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
The next few days will likely see several rounds of showers and thunderstorms that could bring some heavy rainfall to the area. For Tuesday, we are tracking our next storm system that could give us a better chance of showers and storms, especially late afternoon into the overnight hours.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events