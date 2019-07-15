20-year-old suspect in custody in connection to death of Jaiden Drimmel

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police confirm that a 20-year-old suspect is in custody in connection to Thursday's homicide in St. Joseph.
There are no other details being released at this time.
The suspect now in custody following the death of 21-year-old Jaiden Drimmel who was killed on Thursday in St. Joseph on the 800 block of S. 23rd St.
Stay with KQ2 for more updates to this story.
