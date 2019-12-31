200 kids celebrate new decade at Noon Year's Eve event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some local families got a jumpstart on their New Year's Eve celebrations with a party and balloon drop at St. Joseph Public Library's East Hills branch.

On Tuesday, over 200 kids and adults gathered inside the library for their Noon Year's Eve event. Those in attendance participated in dancing, games, snacks and crafts. The kids then got the chance to countdown the clock striking noon, and watched as a handful of balloons dropped for the new year.

Children's Programming Librarian at East Hills Library Elizabeth Murray said she enjoys watching the kids have fun and celebrate the New Year's on their own time.

"The kids could count down the new year - not just the new year but the new decade - and not have to stay up until midnight," Murray said. "We want to show that the library is a fun place to be. We have lots of fun things to do. We're not just boring books or exciting books, we're lots of different things."

This was the library's second year hosting the Noon Year's Eve event.