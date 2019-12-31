Clear

200 kids celebrate new decade at Noon Year's Eve event

Some local families got a jumpstart on their New Year's Eve celebrations with a party and balloon drop.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 5:42 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some local families got a jumpstart on their New Year's Eve celebrations with a party and balloon drop at St. Joseph Public Library's East Hills branch. 

On Tuesday, over 200 kids and adults gathered inside the library for their Noon Year's Eve event. Those in attendance participated in dancing, games, snacks and crafts. The kids then got the chance to countdown the clock striking noon, and watched as a handful of balloons dropped for the new year.

Children's Programming Librarian at East Hills Library Elizabeth Murray said she enjoys watching the kids have fun and celebrate the New Year's on their own time.

"The kids could count down the new year - not just the new year but the new decade - and not have to stay up until midnight," Murray said. "We want to show that the library is a fun place to be. We have lots of fun things to do. We're not just boring books or exciting books, we're lots of different things."

This was the library's second year hosting the Noon Year's Eve event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
If you have enjoyed the sunshine today, you're in luck because skies will remain clear through Wednesday. Highs will rise into the lower 50s closer to Kansas City and highs will be in the middle to upper 40s to the north of St. Joesph. The main concern for your New Year's Day forecast are the winds. Wind gusts will be picking back up on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Gusts could be greater than 30 mph by Wednesday evening. On Thursday the front will move in and bring some evening rain showers that may linger and become snow flurries by Friday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories