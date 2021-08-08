200 fishing teams participating in 6th Annual Catfish Chasers Tournament in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) 200 boats coming into St. Joseph, lining up in the Missouri River on Saturday with only 1 thing on the fishermen's minds, catching big fish.

“Everybody’s pumped up, ready to start fishing. The excitement level is always high right before the event cause everybody’s just ready to go,” said Tournament Official, Craig Collings.

“Hoping for over 100 pounds of fish at the end of the day. To win. That's what we are hoping for,” said Tournament Fisherman, Derek Allen.

Derek Allen and his teammate Daniel Mayer have been fishing tournaments together for years, this is their 5th time in the tournament and have spent days preparing.

“It’s a marathon, we’ve been preparing, you know, for 2 solid days for this,” said Mayer.

This tournament wasn't something fishermen could just not prepare for, 15 hours of fishing, and if something goes wrong, it could mean the difference between 1st place and last place.

"Once you’re out there on the water, one thing could go wrong and derail all your plans and your whole night of fishing. There’s a lot of prep work involved,” said Mayer.

The 6th Annual Catfish Chasers Tournament holding a full field of 200 boats that will stretch across the Missouri River for miles in each direction.

Many in the tournament have never fished in one this size.

“10 years ago 200 boats would have been unheard of, it just wouldn’t of happened, it just goes to show how quickly this sport has grown,” said Mayer.

But with a chance to win a brand new truck, all hands are on deck.

"We are hoping to get uh 5 solid fish and if we could get 1 or 2 giants, that would be icing on the cake,” said Mayer.

And Tournament Officials and spectators hope it will happen.

"Hopefully they're going to bring us some big fish in the morning," said Collings.