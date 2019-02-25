2019 rainfall totals outpacing last year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Total precipitation data through the first 55 days of 2019 is far outpacing last year in St. Joseph.

Data form the National Weather Service showing that through February 25 of this year, the city's reporting site, Rosecrans Memorial Airport (KSTJ), has received 2.84 inches of precipitation, which is 1.50 inches above normal.

Through the same date last year, Rosecrans only received 1.37 inches of precipitation.

The drought of 2018 began in earnest during the first several months of the year. In fact, it wasn't until May 1, 2018, that KSTJ got to the same amount of precipitation that we already saw this year.

It is unclear what, if anything, this tells us about the rest of the year but it is a welcomed sight coming off a very dry year.