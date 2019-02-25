Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

2019 rainfall totals outpacing last year

Total precipitation data through the first 55 days of 2019 is far outpacing last year in St. Joseph.

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 10:29 AM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 10:29 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Total precipitation data through the first 55 days of 2019 is far outpacing last year in St. Joseph.

Data form the National Weather Service showing that through February 25 of this year, the city's reporting site, Rosecrans Memorial Airport (KSTJ), has received 2.84 inches of precipitation, which is 1.50 inches above normal.

Through the same date last year, Rosecrans only received 1.37 inches of precipitation.

The drought of 2018 began in earnest during the first several months of the year. In fact, it wasn't until May 1, 2018, that KSTJ got to the same amount of precipitation that we already saw this year.

It is unclear what, if anything, this tells us about the rest of the year but it is a welcomed sight coming off a very dry year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 3°
Maryville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 3°
Cameron
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 5°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -5°
We are starting off our Monday on a mostly clear, but a very cold note in the single digits to lower teens. Wind chills are anywhere from -5 to +5. While average temperatures this time of year are in the low to mid 40s, we will not be seeing that during the week but the weather will be mostly quiet. For Monday, mostly sunny skies once again with highs in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events