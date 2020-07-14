Clear
2020 South Side Fall Festival cancelled

In a 6 to 14 vote Monday night, the South Side Festival committee chairs decided not to hold the annual festival.

Posted: Jul 14, 2020
Updated: Jul 14, 2020 10:11 AM
Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) During a Monday night meeting, the South Side Festival committee chairs voted against holding the South Side Fall Festival this year.

In a 6 to 14 vote, the chairs decided the risk to festival goers, vendors and volunteers was too great to hold the festival and parade in 2020.

“First and foremost we would like to thank everyone who has given feedback over the last few months,” the festival said in a Facebook post. “Your feedback as well as feedback from heath officials and community groups that are needed to help put on the festival every year was heard and taken into consideration.”

The committee was concerned that they could not create a safe enough environment for the 10,000 plus visitors each day and over 80 vendors.

They also said that they will be in contact with all sponsors and vendors to plan on returning any donations made for the 2020 festival.

Monday looks to be warmer but with low humidity for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday night . Scattered storms are possible Wednesday morning with hot and humid conditions returning for Thursday.
