2022 Missouri legislative session begins

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) -- The 2022 Missouri legislative session is now officially underway.

State lawmakers gathered at the state capitol building this morning for what will be a hotly debated session, with abortion, critical race theory and a wide range of other issues to take center stage.

Republicans will control the debate due to their wide majorities in both the house and senate. However, they will not have the veto-proof supermajorities they've had in recent past sessions.

One of their first priorities will be drawing new legislative districts. In other states the process has ben contentious between Republicans and Democrats. Missouri has already missed one deadline to complete the job. They've set a new deadline of January 23rd

(SOT: Sen Dan Hegeman, Crosby: "We're approaching that deadline quickly and try to find some agreement there on how the congressional districts will look after the 2020 census," said Sen. Dan Hegeman, Cosby. "That will take some time and effort and wrangling."

Hegeman will be the chair of the powerful appropriations committee. He'll have a big say in how state money is spent this year. While most years the budget is tight, this year the state has a $2.8 billion surplus due to federal covid relief funding.

"It'll be somewhere upward of a $35 billion budget this year," Hegeman said. "That will consume a lot of my time seeing that our area is taken care of and the citizens of the State of Missouri are taken care of."

State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, Platte City, also is looking at how federal covid money should be used.

"There will be some disagreements within both the House and Senate as to how those funds should be spent," Luetkemeyer said. "My view is that we should be spending those dollars on one-time, long-term projects, whether that's building a bridge or some other kind of infrastructure project."

Luetkemeyer is sponsoring a bill this session on election security that, if passed, would require voters to show a valid photo identification before casting a ballot.

"We do a whole list of things in our society where we require people to show a photo ID," Luetkemeyer said. "That includes cashing a check at a bank, getting on an airplane. The notion that something as important as voting and literally choosing the leader of the free world that somebody doesn't have to prove who they say they are is a problem with our election process."

Another bill Luetkemeyer would like to see passed was filed after the shooting death of K-9 Max in St. Joseph last summer.

"What my bill does it makes it a heightened felony offense to kill a law enforcement animal in the line of duty," Luetkemeyer said. "We named it after Max after his heroic service to the St. Joseph Police Department."

Several lawmakers have tested positive for covid-19 and were not in attendance Wednesday for the opening of the session. There is no mask policy inside the state capitol.