22-year-old killed in head-on collision on Hwy. 36 in Doniphan County

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Mo.) A 22-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 36 in Doniphan County Thursday night, according to the Kanas Highway Patrol.
According to troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 10:00 p.m. when a Ram 1500 pickup collided head-on with a semi-truck. The crash occurred less than a half mile west of Half Mound Rd. in western Doniphan County.
Troopers identify the 22-year-old as Isaiah Creek of Sabetha. Next of kin has been identified.
The driver of the semi-truck sustained minor injuries.
Hwy. 36 west of K-7 remains closed as crews continue to clean-up the crash. Troopers say that the semi-truck was carrying food and that it spread over the road after the crash.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
