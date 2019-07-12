Clear

22-year-old killed in head-on collision on Hwy. 36 in Doniphan County

A 22-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 36 in Doniphan County Thursday night, according to the Kanas Highway Patrol.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 8:55 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Mo.) A 22-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 36 in Doniphan County Thursday night, according to the Kanas Highway Patrol.

According to troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 10:00 p.m. when a Ram 1500 pickup collided head-on with a semi-truck. The crash occurred less than a half mile west of Half Mound Rd. in western Doniphan County.

Troopers identify the 22-year-old as Isaiah Creek of Sabetha. Next of kin has been identified.

The driver of the semi-truck sustained minor injuries.

Hwy. 36 west of K-7 remains closed as crews continue to clean-up the crash. Troopers say that the semi-truck was carrying food and that it spread over the road after the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Starting the day off on this Friday with temperatures in the 60s and some patchy fog. Going into the afternoon the fog will no longer be a concern and temperatures will be on the rise. Expect highs to reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.
