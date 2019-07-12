22-year-old killed in head-on collision on Hwy. 36 in Doniphan County

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Mo.) A 22-year-old man was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy. 36 in Doniphan County Thursday night, according to the Kanas Highway Patrol.

According to troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 10:00 p.m. when a Ram 1500 pickup collided head-on with a semi-truck. The crash occurred less than a half mile west of Half Mound Rd. in western Doniphan County.

Troopers identify the 22-year-old as Isaiah Creek of Sabetha. Next of kin has been identified.

The driver of the semi-truck sustained minor injuries.

Hwy. 36 west of K-7 remains closed as crews continue to clean-up the crash. Troopers say that the semi-truck was carrying food and that it spread over the road after the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.