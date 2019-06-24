Clear

22-year-old man charged with possession after weekend shooting

A 22-year-old man faces a charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the first degree after methamphetamine was found in the same home where a 3-year-old girl was shot Saturday.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 2:45 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 2:54 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 22-year-old man faces a charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the first degree after methamphetamine was found in the same home where a 3-year-old girl was shot Saturday.

According to court documents, Riandten Brant has been charged with Endangering The Welfare of a Child in the first degree after police found methamphetamine at 1610 Beattie Street. Police said the drugs were found in the basement where Brant was staying at the time. The Buchanan County Prosecutor's office filed a Felony Complaint that said a child lived at that location and was harmed as a result of the drug possession. 

A 3-year-old girl was shot at that house on Beattie Street shortly before noon Saturday.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: 3-year-old girl life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital after being shot

Brant has not been charged for shooting the toddler but the probable cause statement said Brant is a suspect in an ongoing shooting investigation at that location. 

RELATED STORY: 3-year-old girl shot Saturday in Stable Condition

Brant's bond has been denied.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
Tuesday afternoon features the next chance for some isolated thunderstorms. Some storms could be on strong side. Something we'll be watching. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events