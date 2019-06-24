22-year-old man charged with possession after weekend shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 22-year-old man faces a charge of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the first degree after methamphetamine was found in the same home where a 3-year-old girl was shot Saturday.

According to court documents, Riandten Brant has been charged with Endangering The Welfare of a Child in the first degree after police found methamphetamine at 1610 Beattie Street. Police said the drugs were found in the basement where Brant was staying at the time. The Buchanan County Prosecutor's office filed a Felony Complaint that said a child lived at that location and was harmed as a result of the drug possession.

A 3-year-old girl was shot at that house on Beattie Street shortly before noon Saturday.

Brant has not been charged for shooting the toddler but the probable cause statement said Brant is a suspect in an ongoing shooting investigation at that location.

Brant's bond has been denied.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.