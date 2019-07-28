22-year-old taken to hospital after falling off ATV in Daviess County

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Daviess County Sheriff's Department responded to a private property Saturday night after a person was injured after falling off an ATV.
The highway patrol reports that 22-year-old Jared Teel sustained moderate injuries after falling off the ATV one mile east of Pattonsburg just before midnight.
The ATV was traveling down a large rock pile when Jared Teel was riding in the bed area of the ATV and fell off.
Jared Teel was taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries.
19-year-old Tanner Teel was driving the ATV.
