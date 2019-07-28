Clear

22-year-old taken to hospital after falling off ATV in Daviess County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Daviess County Sheriff's Department responded to a private property Saturday night after a person was injured after falling off an ATV.

Posted: Jul 28, 2019 6:31 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Daviess County Sheriff's Department responded to a private property Saturday night after a person was injured after falling off an ATV.

The highway patrol reports that 22-year-old Jared Teel sustained moderate injuries after falling off the ATV one mile east of Pattonsburg just before midnight.

The ATV was traveling down a large rock pile when Jared Teel was riding in the bed area of the ATV and fell off.

Jared Teel was taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries.

19-year-old Tanner Teel was driving the ATV.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms Sunday night but heading into Monday the weather will dry out and sunshine is expected during the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events