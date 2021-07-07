22nd Street bridge closing for repairs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) One of the busy streets in St. Joseph will shut down for the time being.

"When we came out here and evaluated it, we decided that some more extensive repairs were needed," said MoDOT District Construction and Materials Engineer, Austin Hibler.

MoDOT is closing the 22nd Street bridge that runs over 36 Highway from July 8th through July 23rd, as long as weather permits.

"The bridge I think and the repairs on it, is long overdue, but it will be very helpful for the residents and those who come through St. Joe," said Senior Pastor at Copeland Baptist Church, James Kerns.

Work will not include the bridge itself, but instead, crews will repair the roadway leading up to it on both sides.

While the road will be closed, some drivers say results will be worth it.

"I know its going to be an inconvenience for a little while, and that's rightly so and it comes with the territory. That's something we have to adjust to, but on the other side of that we know that its going to be something a whole lot better than what it was," said Kerns.

Repair plans were scheduled for the middle of July to avoid conflicts with the city and summer school.

Originally, they were only going to close one lane on the bridge, but officials decided to close both. Which will cut construction time in and make it safer for everyone.

"By doing this we figure we can do the work in half as much time and get a much better product in the end," said Hibler.