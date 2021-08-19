23-year-old man charged with murder

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been charged with murder and accused of attempting to clean up the scene.

Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday charged Tucker James Autenrieth, 23, with murder in the second degree in connection to the death of Santos Jackson, 37.

The St. Joseph Police Department found Jackson shot dead inside a home at 705 N. 9th Street Wednesday. The same address is listed as Autenrieth's, according to court records.

Police also found evidence that someone had attempted to clean up after the alleged murder with bleach. Autenrieth was arrested Wednesday after a witness told police he was the shooter.

If convicted, Autenrieth faces 10-30 years behind bars. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday in Buchanan County.