Clear

24-year-old life-flighted to hospital after ATV crash in Livingston County

A 24-year-old man was life-flighted to the hospital after crashing his ATV on a rural road in Livingston County Saturday night.

Posted: Aug 25, 2019 10:16 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) A 24-year-old man was life-flighted to the hospital after crashing his ATV on a rural road in Livingston County Saturday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Clint Foster, of Laredo, Missouri, was driving his ATV east on county road 204 five miles east of Chula when he lost control of the vehicle. The ATV then traveled off the north side of the road and overturned down an embankment.

The crash happened just after midnight.

Foster was life-flighted to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City with serious injuries.

The scene was assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Chillicothe emergency services.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
A steady rain has been falling for much of the morning in St. Joseph and this rain is expected to continue up until around lunchtime and then during the afternoon the rain will be more scattered. If you have any plans Sunday, pack the rain gear because we will be dodging showers all day long. Temperatures will get into the low to mid 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events