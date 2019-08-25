24-year-old life-flighted to hospital after ATV crash in Livingston County

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) A 24-year-old man was life-flighted to the hospital after crashing his ATV on a rural road in Livingston County Saturday night.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Clint Foster, of Laredo, Missouri, was driving his ATV east on county road 204 five miles east of Chula when he lost control of the vehicle. The ATV then traveled off the north side of the road and overturned down an embankment.
The crash happened just after midnight.
Foster was life-flighted to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City with serious injuries.
The scene was assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and Chillicothe emergency services.
