24th Annual Pumpkinfest goes virtual

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While the 24th annual Pumpkinfest is not cancelled altogether, organizers said it will look a lot different this year.

The traditional Pumpkin Mountain, along with all the attractions that are usually found in Patee Park in mid October will be put on the shelf due to Covid-19.

"It saddens us because it was always a great community thing we did because we loved St. Joe," Cindy Daffron, Executive Director St. Joseph said. "It 's an event that draws people together."

Pumpkinfest organizers said that spirit of tradition is part of why the wanted to keep this year's event going, with some modifications.

Daffron said the committee behind the festival plans to move ahead in a virtual format, she said the new format will keep families entertained.

"There'll be things for kids and adults and businesses," Daffron said. "It'll all be good, something new and different."

Organizers are still looking forward to the festival, and they hope festival goers feel the same way, they plan to release more information about this year's Pumpkinfest over the next few days.