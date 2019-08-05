26-year-old man charged in connection to Friday's fatal crash in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office has charged 26-year-old Curtis Lee Hagey in connection to the fatal crash that happened on South 6th Street in St. Joseph on Friday.

Hagey has been charged with Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, First Degree.

According to a probable cause statement, officers responded on Friday, August 2, shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the area of S. 6th St. and Oak St. regarding a fatality accident. It was determined that Hagey was the driver of a stolen 2019 silver Ford F250 pickup truck that police said was involved in the crash. The truck was reported stolen on August 1. Hagey had to be extricated from the driver's seat of the vehicle and was transported to Mosaic Life Care. A front seat passenger inside the vehicle also named Hagey as the driver of the vehicle.

The probable cause statement goes on to say that Hagey is a convicted felon and has been arrested for non-support, unlawful use of a weapon, DWI, drug possession, driving while license suspended and numerous failure to appear warrant arrests.

To read the full probable cause statement, click here.

The crash is still under investigation and Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney, Ron Holliday, says once the police department concludes the investigation and crash report, the case will be reviewed again.

Captain Jeff Wilson from the St. Joseph Police Department, says Hagey is still in the hospital as of Monday afternoon.

The person killed in the crash was identified as 68-year-old James Spillman.

RELATED STORY: Police identify person killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Joseph

Hagey is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.