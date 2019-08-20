29-year-old shot in St. Joseph Monday, suspect in custody

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that happened Monday in St. Joseph on the 1700 block of N. 36th Street.

The police department released new details Tuesday saying that it was a 29-year-old black male who was shot in the lower part of the leg. Police say the shooting happened during a disturbance with several people where a gun was produced. The victim ran away from the disturbance when he discovered he had been shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to Captain Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department.

The person believed to have fired the shot was identified by responding officers and was located and taken into custody at a separate location. The suspect is a 31-year-old black male from St. Joseph.

The shooting happened near the Brittany Village Apartments shortly at 10:00 p.m. Monday.

Cpt. Wilson says he believes the case will be presented to the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday.