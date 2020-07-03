Clear
2nd Triumph Foods Employee Dies from COVID-19

Co-workers and St. Joseph City officials confirm the Triumph employee lived in Andrew County.

Posted: Jul 3, 2020 7:03 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(St. JOSEPH)--According to St. Joseph city officials and employees at Triumph Foods, a second worker at the meat packing plant has died from the coronavirus.

The Andrew County Health Department details a Covid-19 death in a county resident in his 50's who did not have any underlying medical issues. The department said he tested originally tested positive for the virus on June 9th. 

Both St. Joseph city officials and employees at Triumph say he worked at the plant.

In May, 490 Triumph employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Mass testing nof 2,300 employees at the plant were tested following the death of one of their workers.

This latest Covid-19 death adds to an uneasiness in Savannah, where health officials alerted the public to two potenial outbreaks in Andrew County, one resulting from a funeral and another from Savannah's High School graduation ceremony held at the high school football field.

Now health officials are urging families to think twice about celebrating together this 4th of July weekend. 

