(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Family and friends of Cody Harter meet up Saturday night for the second annual Kickback For Cody fundraiser.

"Tonight we are celebrating Cody," Kerrie Harter, Cody's mother said.

the event honors Cody who lost his life in a road rage incident in Lee's Summit, Mo in May 2018.

"It's a great way to remember him in a celebratory way rather than just grieving," Nick Kahler, secretary, Kickback For Cody Inc.

In the sixteen months since his death, Cody's family and friends have been hard at work establishing his legacy. The family officially founded an organization called Kickback for Cody Incorporated, a non-profit dedicated to raising funds for a scholarship in Cody’s name.

The first recipients of the scholarship were recognized and honored at the fundraiser, though they may not have met Cody personally, they say they still feel his impact on others.

"Cody had such a big heart," Gregory Lamorie scholarship recipient said. "It just reached anybody you talked to."

Lamorie said he looks forward to pursuing a career as an EMT.

"it’s a sad horrible thing what happened to Cody," Kerrie said. "We are determined to put good back out there and do good in his name."

Kerrie said she hopes this example of changing lives for the better in her son’s name is only the beginning.

"I hope every year to replenish what we give out so that Cody's name lives on forever."

The Harters also look forward to starting a motorcycle ride and a golf tournament to help raise money for the scholarship fund.