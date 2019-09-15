2nd annual Out Of The Darkness walk held in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Supporters of suicide awareness took part in the 2nd annual Out Of The Darkness Walk in St. Joseph Sunday on the track at Bishop LeBlond High School.

"It’s an amazing thing," Colby Harvey, an organizer said. "It gives us all a feeling of strength and community together."

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and in Missouri. Harvey who is a survivor of a suicide attempt said it's important to start the conversation with those who may be experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Supporters hope having these conversations can mean the difference between life and death.

Barb Mares, Kansas area director for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention knows all too well the importance of suicide prevention, Mares lost two of her five sons to suicide in a short period of time.

She said it’s important to recognize the signs in someone and don't be afraid to initiate the discussion.

"Have a real conversation with them," Mares said. "Don’t be afraid to approach, and ask them about what's going on."

Mares along with other supporters said it’s also important survivors share their stories

"You never know what your story can do for someone else," Harvey said. "That’s why we shouldn’t stay silent."

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-888-273-TALK (8255).