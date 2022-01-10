2nd suspect in deadly Kirksville shooting arrested

(KIRKSVILLE, Mo.) A second man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Kirksville, Missouri on December 30, 2021.

According to the Kirksville Police Department, Anquan Glover was arrested by agents from the U.S. Marshals and Missouri State Highway Patrol Monday afternoon.

Glover was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead and two more injured in Kirksville.

Another suspect, Ray Rijos Romero, was arrested on January 2, 2022 on several charges, including murder.