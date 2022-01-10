Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

2nd suspect in deadly Kirksville shooting arrested

A second man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Kirksville, Missouri on December 30, 2021.

Posted: Jan 10, 2022 6:17 PM

(KIRKSVILLE, Mo.) A second man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Kirksville, Missouri on December 30, 2021.

According to the Kirksville Police Department, Anquan Glover was arrested by agents from the U.S. Marshals and Missouri State Highway Patrol Monday afternoon.

Glover was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead and two more injured in Kirksville. 

Another suspect, Ray Rijos Romero, was arrested on January 2, 2022 on several charges, including murder.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
Atchison
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Cold temperatures out the door this morning with lows in the teens and lower 20s. Today temperatures will remain seasonal with highs in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be above average throughout the rest of the work week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through most of the week. A cold front will move through by the end of the week giving us some cooler temperatures and clouds for your weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories