3 Buchanan County residents win second "MO VIP" drawing

Three Buchanan County residents were announced as winners of Missouri's second vaccination incentive program drawing.

Posted: Sep 8, 2021 8:04 PM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Three Buchanan County residents were announced as winners of Missouri's second vaccination incentive program drawing.

On Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the winners of the second drawing of "MO VIP." Three of the $10,000 cash prize winners were from Buchanan County. One of the $10,000 scholarship winners was from Gentry County. 

According to MO DHSS, at the time of the August 27th drawing, 566,151 "MO VIP" entries were received.

More than 650,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered by state-enrolled providers since the launch of the vaccine incentive program. State and federal vaccination data reports that 62% of Missouri's eligible population has now initiated vaccination.

The next "MO VIP" drawing will be on Friday, September 10th, but entries must be entered online by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8th. Entries will be carried over through all drawings.

A full list of "MO VIP" winners can be found here.

