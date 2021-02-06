3 arrests, 8 victims rescued in human trafficking operation overnight in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that a successful human trafficking operation was completed late last night at two St. Joseph truck stops – Bucky’s and Love’s Travel Stop.

The joint operation, organized by the St. Joseph Police Department, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Attorney General’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, resulted in 3 arrests, with an additional arrest pending, and the rescue of 6 victims – 5 female and one male.

Two children, a two year old and an infant, were also rescued. The victims were offered victim services, including food, lodging, onsite medical services, counseling/therapy and drug rehabilitation.

“Last night, my Office’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force, in coordination with multiple law enforcement agencies, conducted a successful human trafficking operation at two truck stops in St. Joseph, resulting in 6 victims and 2 children being rescued and 3 arrests,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “This operation was successful because of cooperation between my Office, the St. Joseph Police Department, the state highway patrol, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, and 13 other agencies and departments. This unprecedented success should send clear a message to traffickers: you are not welcome in Missouri, and you can’t hide any longer.”

The Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force consists of law enforcement and victim service providers from around the state working together to combat human trafficking, rescue victims and make our communities safer.

16 different agencies participated in the operation, including the St. Joseph Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Attorney General’s Office, Kansas City Police Department, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals, Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole, State Parks, and others.

Further details about the operation cannot be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.