3 charged in Chillicothe railroad bridge fire

Firefighters were called out to a large brush and debris fire near the Canadian Pacific Railroad bridge over the Grand River in October.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 4:11 PM

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Three people face charges for a large fire set next to a railroad bridge in Chillicothe.

Destanie Batson, Kyle Mace, and James Haight, all of Chillicothe, are charged with knowingly burning and property damage.

Firefighters were called out to a large brush and debris fire near the Canadian Pacific Railroad bridge over the Grand River in Chillicothe around 6:00 a.m. on October, 29. Firefighters found a large brush pile on fire next to the bridge along with some of the railroad bridge ties.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office said the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information should call the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Arson Hotline 1-800-39 ARSON or the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 660-646-0515.

Temperatures continue to be on the warm side as we head into Tuesday. Sunshine in the morning but a few clouds moved back in by the afternoon. Temperatures warmed up into the upper 40's and lower 50's across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday afternoon.
