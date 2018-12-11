3 charged in Chillicothe railroad bridge fire

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) Three people face charges for a large fire set next to a railroad bridge in Chillicothe.

Destanie Batson, Kyle Mace, and James Haight, all of Chillicothe, are charged with knowingly burning and property damage.

Firefighters were called out to a large brush and debris fire near the Canadian Pacific Railroad bridge over the Grand River in Chillicothe around 6:00 a.m. on October, 29. Firefighters found a large brush pile on fire next to the bridge along with some of the railroad bridge ties.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall's Office said the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information should call the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Arson Hotline 1-800-39 ARSON or the Livingston County Sheriff's Office at 660-646-0515.