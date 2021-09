(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three people suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into the IHOP late Friday night.

Police responded to the scene at 11:46 p.m., they said they observed a vehicle hit a curb and a light pole at the intersection of N Belt Hwy and Cook Rd. before crashing into the building.

The three injured were inside the IHOP restaurant, the driver of the car was not hurt.

Police said alcohol did not play a factor, they did issue a citation.