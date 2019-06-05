Clear

3 injured after truck pulling camper flips on Highway 36

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 10:29 AM

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo.) Three people suffered minor injuries after an accident involving a pick-up truck pulling a camper on Highway 36 Wednesday morning.

The accident happened in the westbound lanes of 36 near Stewartsville around 8:30 a.m.

A vehicle and the pick-up were involved in the accident causing the truck and camper to flip on its side.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
A very warm June day is ahead for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas for your Wednesday. We are already waking up to temperatures this morning in the upper 60s to lower 70s. With the southwest winds continuing to usher in moist, warm air expect temperatures by the afternoon to climb up to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events