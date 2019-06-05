(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo.) Three people suffered minor injuries after an accident involving a pick-up truck pulling a camper on Highway 36 Wednesday morning.
The accident happened in the westbound lanes of 36 near Stewartsville around 8:30 a.m.
A vehicle and the pick-up were involved in the accident causing the truck and camper to flip on its side.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
Related Content
- 3 injured after truck pulling camper flips on Highway 36
- 1 injured in 36 Highway rollover accident
- Pedestrian killed on 36 Highway
- 2 Injured in Crash on Highway 36 in Doniphan County
- Police investigating car accident on 36 Highway
- SJPD identifies man killed along Highway 36
- Four people injured after car collides with John Deere tractor on Highway 36
- MoDOT truck overturns on highway
- One taken to hospital following crash on 36 Highway
- KDOT to close ramps from Highway 36 overnight to Elwood
Scroll for more content...