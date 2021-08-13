3 injured in Nodaway County crash

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County Friday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Makenzie Cobb was driving southbound on Hawk Road just after 5:30 p.m., when she failed to yield at the posted stop sign and started to turn east on U.S. 71. Cobb attempted to avoid collision with westbound 74-year-old Shoba Brown, but struck her head-on in the eastbound lane.

Three passengers in Brown's vehicle were injured. 63-year-old Bridget Brown was life-flighted to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. 77-year-old Karen Fulton sustained serious injuries and 81-year-old Richard Fulton sustained moderate injuries. Both were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The drivers of each vehicle were not injured.

All but Bridget Brown were wearing seat belts.