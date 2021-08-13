Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

3 injured in Nodaway County crash

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County Friday.

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 10:48 PM

(NODAWAY COUNTY, Mo.) Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nodaway County Friday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Makenzie Cobb was driving southbound on Hawk Road just after 5:30 p.m., when she failed to yield at the posted stop sign and started to turn east on U.S. 71. Cobb attempted to avoid collision with westbound 74-year-old Shoba Brown, but struck her head-on in the eastbound lane.

Three passengers in Brown's vehicle were injured. 63-year-old Bridget Brown was life-flighted to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries. 77-year-old Karen Fulton sustained serious injuries and 81-year-old Richard Fulton sustained moderate injuries. Both were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The drivers of each vehicle were not injured.

All but Bridget Brown were wearing seat belts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
We continue to see the skies break apart as we head into the afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The clouds should start to exit the area later this evening with gradually clearing skies. Temperatures will be much milder tomorrow with highs in the lower 80s. This weekend is looking comfortable as well with temperatures remaining near average in the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm next week with highs back in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the week. Rain chances look to stay minimal until the end of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories