3 injured in Sunday morning crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three people were taken to Mosaic Life Care after a two vehicle crash Sunday morning in St. Joseph.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Frederick Avenue and Woodbine Rd around 11:30 a.m. A silver truck was traveling eastbound when a silver sedan crashed into the truck while turning left to go southbound on Woodbine Rd. The truck was traveling through the intersection with a green light and the sedan had a flashing yellow light.
Three people sustained minor injuries.
Citations will be issued as a result of the crash.
