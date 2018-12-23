3 injured in Sunday morning crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three people were taken to Mosaic Life Care after a two vehicle crash Sunday morning in St. Joseph.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Frederick Avenue and Woodbine Rd around 11:30 a.m. A silver truck was traveling eastbound when a silver sedan crashed into the truck while turning left to go southbound on Woodbine Rd. The truck was traveling through the intersection with a green light and the sedan had a flashing yellow light.

Three people sustained minor injuries.

Citations will be issued as a result of the crash.