3 juveniles arrested following multiple school threats on social media

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three juveniles are in custody following several social media threats against St. Joseph high schools.

The threats posted to social media Thursday that said someone would carry out a shooting at Central High School Friday morning.

“When we get those, we have to try to investigate and establish some form of credibility. Even though yesterday, during the day and the evening hours during the Central football game, there were extra security measures taken,” Captain Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department said.

Wilson said other threats were made through social media on Thursday during the day. However, the threat that was made later Thursday night mentioned specific times and places with the use of a firearm was more concerning.

The timeframe indicated in the threat came and went without any incident taking place at either high school.

Wilson said that rumors saying students were found with guns is false.

Another vague threat was received centered around Benton High School.

"This was carried out through word-of-mouth and we're still working on that, but it wasn't carried out in the same manner and didn't utilize social media, so I believe at this point in the investigation," Wilson said. "The information contained in that was fairly actionable, in other words it gave a specific location so the officers were able to go to that location within the school and clear it fairly quick."

Police are confident that the juveniles in custody are the suspects associated with the threats.

Wilson added that it was a difficult day for students and parents and wants to discourage anyone from carrying out these kinds of threats.

“I want to emphasize to any of our young folks out there, don’t engage in this type of behavior.” WIlson said. “It is not funny, it is scary, it is alarming, it interrupts people’s lives, for some people it effects them for a long period of time and on top of that, we will do everything in our power as a police department to seek you out and hold you responsible for that type of action.”

The investigation is ongoing and more details about the intent of the suspects were not yet released. Tune in to KQ2 at 5pm for more.