3 killed in early morning fire at Kansas City, Kansas home

(KANSAS CITY, Kan.) Three people were killed in an early morning fire at a Kansas City, Kansas home.

FOX4 reports the fire was reported around 4:35 a.m. at a home along North Mill Street near Ridge Avenue.

A KCK Fire Department spokesperson said the victims appear to be two adults and possibly a juvenile.

Fire crews were called out on a report of smoke coming from attic of the home. The victims were found during a search of the home.