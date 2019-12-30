3 killed in early morning fire at Kansas City, Kansas home

(KANSAS CITY, Kan.) Three people were killed in an early morning fire at a Kansas City, Kansas home.
FOX4 reports the fire was reported around 4:35 a.m. at a home along North Mill Street near Ridge Avenue.
A KCK Fire Department spokesperson said the victims appear to be two adults and possibly a juvenile.
Fire crews were called out on a report of smoke coming from attic of the home. The victims were found during a search of the home.
