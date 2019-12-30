Clear

3 killed in early morning fire at Kansas City, Kansas home

A KCK Fire Department spokesperson said the victims appear to be two adults and possibly a juvenile.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 8:47 AM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 8:52 AM

(KANSAS CITY, Kan.) Three people were killed in an early morning fire at a Kansas City, Kansas home.

FOX4 reports the fire was reported around 4:35 a.m. at a home along North Mill Street near Ridge Avenue.

A KCK Fire Department spokesperson said the victims appear to be two adults and possibly a juvenile.

Fire crews were called out on a report of smoke coming from attic of the home. The victims were found during a search of the home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Once the snow moves out Sunday we are in for a cold start to the week on Monday. Highs will only get into the mid 30s but wind gust will still be upwards of 20mph. This will bring wind chills into the teens for Monday morning and the 20s for the afternoon. Once we get through Monday we will start to warm up into the 40s. The sun will come out for a few days starting Tuesday, New Years Day will be sunny with highs brushing the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories