3 killed when vehicle rolls into ditch filled with water

The crash involving two vehicles was reported around 11:00 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Pear Street.

Posted: Apr 10, 2021 8:22 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Three people, including two children, were killed when a vehicle rolled over into a ditch filled with water, according to St. Joseph police.

The crash involving two vehicles was reported around 11:00 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of Pear Street. Police issued an alert warning to avoid the area of Pear Street from Easton Road to S. 31st Street.

Police said two other adults suffered non-life threatening injuries and a third child suffered serious injuries.

No names or ages have been released. It is not immediately known how the crash happened.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for further updates.

