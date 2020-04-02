3 new positive Covid-19 cases confirmed

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The City of St. Joseph has confirmed three additional positive cases of Covid-19 in the community.

A news release from the St. Joseph Health Department released Thursday evening said that two of them live in the same home as someone else who had previously tested positive. Both of these new cases are females, one in her 20s and the other in her 40s. The health department said the two women have been quarantined for the past several days and both remain at home.

The third positive case is a female in her 20s, with no apparent contact to any of the other positive cases in St. Joseph. She is also quarantined at home.

The release said all three cases were tested at Mosaic Life Care and labs were processed through the Missouri State Public Health Lab.

With the latest three positive test results, St. Joseph now has a total of eight cases of Covid-19 in the city.