3-year-old girl shot Saturday in stable condition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The 3-year-old girl shot on Saturday is in stable condition, according to Capt. Jeff Wilson with the St. Joseph Police Department.

The girl was shot inside a home on the 1600 block of Beattie St. in St. Joseph shortly before noon Saturday.

Exact details have not been released on what led up to the shooting as the investigation continues.

After being shot, the girl was taken to Mosaic Life Care and later life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

RELATED STORY: UPDATE: 3-year-old girl life-flighted to Children's Mercy Hospital after being shot

Stay with KQ2 for more updates to this story.