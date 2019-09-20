Clear

30-year-old man arrested in Highway 59 standoff

CORRECTION: Our previous report mistakenly identified the suspect as Joseph C. Anderson, 40. Anderson was arrested Monday in Chillicothe for allegedly resisting arrest and DWI. The error occurred due to information received from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department.

Sep 20, 2019

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Thursday who was believed to be armed and dangerous and has a history of violence.

Kyle Case, 30, was arrested by the Special Response Team on Thursday at a house on the block of 8000 S. Hwy. 59. During the response, the SWAT team evacuated nearby Peterbilt and other businesses to secure the perimeter. 

Captain Tiger Parsons with the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department's said because of Case's history, they wanted to make sure the proper safety precautions were taken.

"The level of danger that he presented, some of the threats to law enforcement that he's made in the recent past," Parsons said. "Some of his crimes are relatively heinous towards people so we play better safe than sorry."

Case is facing charges in Buchanan County for domestic assault in the second degree and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

An earlier version of this story ran on KQ2 news Thursday.

Active weather is back in the forecast as we head into the weekend with the chance for heavy rainfall and strong to severe thunderstorms on Saturday.
