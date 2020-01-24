31st Annual Midland Empire rural Ag and Lifestyle show kicks off Friday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Farmers and families headed out to the Civic Center for this year's Midland Empire Rural Ag and Lifestyle show Friday.

The event attracts the agriculture community of the Northwest Missouri/ Northeast Kansas region.

Promoters with the show said that while the event is smaller than most other similar shows in the region, it serves a very important role for those in the area.

It's a good time for a family and a very inexpensive form of entertainment." Cindy Cornelius, show promoter said.

The farm show will run Friday (1/24) from 10a-8p., and Saturday (1/25) from 9a-4p.