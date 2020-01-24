Clear

31st Annual Midland Empire rural Ag and Lifestyle show kicks off Friday

The event draws farmers and families out the Civic Center every year

Posted: Jan 24, 2020 7:40 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Farmers and families headed out to the Civic Center for this year's Midland Empire Rural Ag and Lifestyle show Friday.

The event attracts the agriculture community of the Northwest Missouri/ Northeast Kansas region. 

Promoters with the show said that while the event is smaller than most other similar shows in the region, it serves a very important role for those in the area. 

It's a good time for a family and a very inexpensive form of entertainment." Cindy Cornelius, show promoter said. 

The farm show will run Friday (1/24) from 10a-8p., and Saturday (1/25) from 9a-4p.  

Temperatures will start to warm up on Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching into the upper 30's and lower 40's. The precipitation will stay out of the forecast until the middle part of next week.
