Mayors' Thanksgiving Dinner held at Civic Center

This was the 33rd year for the Mayor's Thanksgiving Dinner.

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 6:09 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The annual Mayors' Thanksgiving Dinner was held Saturday evening at the Civic Arena.
The event, hosted by current and previous mayors of the city, brings many community leaders together for an evening dinner while keeping the focus on eliminating hunger in St. Joseph.

Proceeds from the dinner will go to the Second Harvest Community Food Bank.

"We need to remember that a lot of families do struggle right now," Chad Higdon, CEO Second Harvest Community Food Bank said.  "To know that people really rally to try to help other people, it really brings joy."

Second Harvest staff say there are volunteer opportunities available for the public to help those in need at their facility, for more information, click here.

A weak cold front passed through Sunday morning. We'll have partly sunny skies heading into the afternoon. Winds have switched up to the northwest, allowing temperatures to be a bit cooler in the lower 50s for highs.
