35th annual UCP Chili Cook-Off goes virtual

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This year's UCP Chili Cook-Off went virtual this year for the first time due to pandemic.

The usual crowds that flood the Civic Arena for the Cook-Off benefiting the United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri were swapped out for the virtual format.

Contestants made their signature recipes from home and dropped them off at the Knights of Columbus building off Frederick Ave.

Organizers said the change didn't dampen the spirit of the cook-off nor did it have a negative impact on donations.

"They do it all over there at UCP and that's one thing we gotta keep going, Rex Strayer, UCP Chili Cook-off said. "We're going to do and we're going to get what we can and make it work for the community."

The cook-off raised $98,000 and all proceeds go to the UCP organization that helps kids and adults with cerebral palsy.

Organizers say they hope to be back at the Civic Arena again next year.