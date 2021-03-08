Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

35th annual UCP Chili Cook-Off goes virtual

The traditional cook-off took on a new form this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 12:10 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This year's UCP Chili Cook-Off went virtual this year for the first time due to pandemic.

The usual crowds that flood the Civic Arena for the Cook-Off benefiting the United Cerebral Palsy of Northwest Missouri were swapped out for the virtual format.

Contestants made their signature recipes from home and dropped them off at the Knights of Columbus building off Frederick Ave.

Organizers said the change didn't dampen the spirit of the cook-off nor did it have a negative impact on donations.

"They do it all over there at UCP and that's one thing we gotta keep going, Rex Strayer, UCP Chili Cook-off said. "We're going to do and we're going to get what we can and make it work for the community."

The cook-off raised $98,000 and all proceeds go to the UCP organization that helps kids and adults with cerebral palsy.
Organizers say they hope to be back at the Civic Arena again next year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
St. Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Falls City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures drop into the mid 40s. Monday will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures making a run towards the 70s. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side on Monday with gusts up to 30 mph. Tuesday will be a very similar day with warm and sunny conditions. Temperatures will stay well above average through the first half of next week before a cold front moves through Wednesday into Thursday. Rain chances will return with the cold front Wednesday and continue off and on through the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories