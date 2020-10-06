3rd annual "Over the Edge" fundraising event to take place October 17th

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Voices of Courage, local children's advocacy center, is hosting their 3rd annual "Over the Edge" fundraiser.

"Over the Edge" fundraiser gives people the opportunity to face their fears and rappel down the eight-stories of the Hillyard building. This is all in support of children facing their fears of coming forward and telling their stories of abuse and trauma.

“This challenge to get yourself psyched up and ready to go over the edge does align with our mission here which is asking kids to do something brave. We’re asking them to come forward and get their courage up and tell their stories of abuse,” said Melissa Birdsell, Executive Director of Voices of Courage.

To participate, individuals raise $1,000 for the advocacy center. So far, a little over $11,500 has been raised.

The event takes places on Saturday October 17th, beginning at 11 a.m at the Hillyard Building.

This year, there will also be a block party featuring a car show, food, drinks, music, games, raffle opportunities, as well as two kids races.

Due to the pandemic, Birdsell said everyone will be masked up and local guidelines will be followed.

If you want to join in on the rappelling fundraiser or learn more about the event, please visit their website.