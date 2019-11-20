4 hour standoff ends peacefully, 2 in custody

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two men are in custody following a four hour standoff in St. Joseph Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the St. Joseph Police Department says officers were working on a tip from Independence police that a fugitive was in a home on the 1400 block of South 13th Street.

A standoff developed when they tried to make an arrest.

Sgt. Fritz Adams said a total of six people were inside both the home and an adjoining garage. One by one, they came out until only one remained. He said the last person exited the home before 6 p.m. without incident.

Adams said the fugitive wanted by Independence police was a suspect in an incident from last Friday. No other details were available.

Assisting the St. Joseph Street Crimes Unit was the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) is assisting in the investigation.