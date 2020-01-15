4 injured in collision at I-29 and Frederick intersection

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Four people were injured in accident at the I-29 and Frederick intersection Wednesday morning.

St. Joseph police said a Chrysler Pacifica was exiting off the interstate and trying to turn east onto Frederick when the driver told officers the vehicle experienced brake issues and couldn't stop.

The vehicle collided with a pick-up truck who was attempting to turn south onto I-29.

Two people in the Pacifica and two others in the pick-up suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Three were transported to Mosaic Life Care for minor to moderate injuries.

The driver of the Pacifica was cited.