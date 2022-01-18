Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

4 St. Joseph mayoral candidates meet in forum

Crime, infrastructure, jobs and covid were all among the discussion topics.

Posted: Jan 18, 2022 10:51 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The race to become the next mayor of St. Joseph is heating up.

With exactly three weeks to go until the primary election, all four mayoral candidates met Tuesday night for a forum.

John Josendale, Whitney Lanning, Gary Lewis and Gary Wilkinson were hosted by the Bartlett Parqk Neighborhood Watch and Association.

Crime, infrastructure, jobs and covid were just some of the hot topics of discussion. Those who came say it was a good way to size up the candidates sitting side-by-side.

"One of the questions they asked was about their top three ideas for the city. That was important to me," said forum attendee Tony Luka. "I know what my top three would probably be and I can match that up with the candidates that think are leaning the way that I think as well."

The primary election will be on Tuesday, February 8. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in April. In the next couple weeks, KQ2 News will have profiles on each of the candidates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 7°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
28° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
Clouds will slowly build back into the area today. Clouds will linger overnight as a cold front moves through and the winds will pick up out of the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. That front will bring us a breezy northerly wind for your Wednesday as well as some cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to warm into the lower 20 on Wednesday, but wind chills will only feel like the single digits during the afternoon. Thursday will be the coldest day of the week. Wind chills still start out sub zero Thursday morning, with temperatures only making it into the teens by the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly start to recover by the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories