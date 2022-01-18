4 St. Joseph mayoral candidates meet in forum

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The race to become the next mayor of St. Joseph is heating up.

With exactly three weeks to go until the primary election, all four mayoral candidates met Tuesday night for a forum.

John Josendale, Whitney Lanning, Gary Lewis and Gary Wilkinson were hosted by the Bartlett Parqk Neighborhood Watch and Association.

Crime, infrastructure, jobs and covid were just some of the hot topics of discussion. Those who came say it was a good way to size up the candidates sitting side-by-side.

"One of the questions they asked was about their top three ideas for the city. That was important to me," said forum attendee Tony Luka. "I know what my top three would probably be and I can match that up with the candidates that think are leaning the way that I think as well."

The primary election will be on Tuesday, February 8. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in April. In the next couple weeks, KQ2 News will have profiles on each of the candidates.