(WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo.) A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Missouri Wednesday night.

According to a United States Geological Survey earthquake map, the center was near Williamsville, Missouri, in the Poplar Bluff area.

It was originally reported as a 3.7 magnitude but was changed shortly after to a 4.0.

The earthquake happened just before 9 p.m.

There have been no reports of damage.

People have reported feeling the earthquake in both Kentucky and Tennessee