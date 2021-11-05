Food for Kids hands out over 400 turkeys in 15th annual giveaway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Outside the St. Francis Baptist Temple parking lot Friday morning, a line of cars wrapped around Messanie St. for free turkeys.

Food for Kids held its 15th annual turkey giveaway and like every year, it was popular. Messaine was bumper to bumper from 5 a.m.-noon as families waited for a big frozen bird to be placed in their trunk.

Sheila Gilbert, founder of the organization, said they handed out 420 frozen turkeys this year.

“We just want St. Joseph to know that we’re here to love on them and it’s not as bad as it seems when we pull together," said Gilbert.

However, this giveaway was a bit more somber for Gilbert as she lost her other half last Thanksgiving.

“I’ve had a moment earlier, matter of fact I had a moment at home and a moment here. My husband was a Christian and he loved people. He loved serving. All the people at the church and my pastor have given me energy and strength,” said Gilbert.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to leave its mark on families as the financial impact has made it nearly impossible for some to spare a dime on anything but the essentials.

“This year a lot of people don’t have the money. I’m a little short because I have two cars and the price of gas is up. The price of food is also up,” said Kenneth Frierson, who picked up a turkey for his family.

Families like the Friersons said this event's graciousness kicks off the start to the holidays and reminds them why giving back is the reason for the season.

All the turkeys were donated by the community.