NYPD recalls body cam devices after one explodes

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 8:51 AM
Posted By: By Rashard Rose and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

The New York Police Department has suspended the use of almost 3,000 body cameras after one of the devices exploded over the weekend, the department said.

An NYPD officer wearing a Vievu LE-5 body camera noticed smoke rising from the device and took it off before it exploded, the department said in a statement Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened Saturday before the officer began duty, the NYPD said.

"The incident revealed a potential for the battery inside the camera to ignite," the department's statement said. "The cause and scope of the defect are currently being investigated."

All officers outfitted with LE-5 cameras have been asked to immediately discontinue use and return them to their commands.

According to NYPD, 2,990 of the 15,500 body cams in use by police officers were the LE-5 models. Officers equipped with Vievu's LE-4 body cameras will continue to use them, NYPD said.

"Nothing is more important than the safety of our officers and equipping the NYPD with the best equipment is a paramount priority," the NYPD said.

CNN has reached out to Vievu's parent company Axon for comment.

