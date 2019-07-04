4th of July safety for your pets, according to experts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Fourth of July festivities include fireworks shows that may be fun for most of us, but not all members of our family.

“Pets and fireworks don’t usually jive,” said Jennifer Lockwood, an educator for the St. Joseph Animal Shelter. “Our pets, specifically dogs, get spooked and run away.”

The days following the 4th of July are notoriously the busiest days of the year for animal shelters across the country and in St. Joseph.

Steps to keep your pets safe and calm

There are steps you can take to keep pets calm and safe during the fireworks shows. For starters, keep your pets inside.

“It’s just best to leave them out of 4th of July festivities if you can,” Lockwood said. “You never know how your pet is going to react. Just because you took them last year, doesn’t mean they will be fine this year. It just depends on the environment or sound.”

If the sounds penetrate your home walls, consider moving your pet to an interior room.

"Keep your dog in a bathroom with some music playing,” Lockwood said. “Keep them busy, like, with a bone or something. Just to keep their minds off the fireworks going on outside.”

But no matter where you keep your pet, make sure they are in a secure, escape-proof place with a current ID collar on.

“That way we can get the animal, or even a good citizen, back to the owner without even having to make the stop here,” Lockwood said.