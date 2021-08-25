5 Buchanan County residents win first "MO VIP" drawing

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Five Buchanan County residents were announced as winners of the first drawing of Missouri's vaccination incentive program.

On Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the winners of the first drawing of "MO VIP." Five of the $10,000 cash prize winners were from Buchanan County.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, at the time of the drawing on August 13th, a total of 495,296 "MO VIP" entries were received.

More than 400,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered by state-enrolled providers since the incentive program launched. State and federal vaccination data reports that 61% of Missouri's eligible population has now initiated vaccination.

The next "MO VIP" drawing will take place on Friday, August 27th, but entries must be entered online by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25th. Once a Missourian enters, the entry will be carried over through all the drawings.

A full list of Wednesday's winners can be found here.