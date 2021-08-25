Clear
5 Buchanan County residents win first "MO VIP" drawing

Five Buchanan County residents were announced as winners of the first drawing of Missouri's vaccination incentive program.

Posted: Aug 25, 2021 3:53 PM

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Five Buchanan County residents were announced as winners of the first drawing of Missouri's vaccination incentive program.

On Wednesday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the winners of the first drawing of "MO VIP." Five of the $10,000 cash prize winners were from Buchanan County.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, at the time of the drawing on August 13th, a total of 495,296 "MO VIP" entries were received. 

More than 400,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered by state-enrolled providers since the incentive program launched. State and federal vaccination data reports that 61% of Missouri's eligible population has now initiated vaccination.

The next "MO VIP" drawing will take place on Friday, August 27th, but entries must be entered online by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25th. Once a Missourian enters, the entry will be carried over through all the drawings. 

 A full list of Wednesday's winners can be found here.

Once the rain clears out today we will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures back up in the 90s. Heat index values will be around 104-107 this afternoon. Isolated early morning showers will be possible again Thursday before sunny and warm conditions take over for the afternoon. 90s look to stick around through most of the weekend with a cold front approaching on Sunday. That front will likely spark showers and thunderstorms Sunday that will linger through the day Monday. Temperatures will be back in the 80s to start next week.
