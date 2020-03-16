5 dead in Springfield shooting, including officer and gunman

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) Police say five people including a police officer and a gunman were shot and killed at a Missouri gas station in Springfield Sunday.

Among the five dead includes 3 people at the gas station, a Springfield police officer, and the gunman, Police Chief Paul Williams announced Monday.

Williams said police were called to a Kum & Go gas station late Sunday for reports of a shooting. As officers arrived, witnesses reported a car crashed into the gas station, and then the gunman ran inside and began shooting customers and employees, officials said.

The first two responding officers were shot, police found three people dead inside the store, and the gunman was found dead from what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot, Williams said.

Officer Christopher Walsh, a Springfield police officer for more than three years and an Army veteran, died at a hospital. The other officer’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The identities of the three other victims or the shooter have not been released.

Police are investigating the motive behind the shooting.